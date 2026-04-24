Jada Pinkett Smith seeks $49K from Will Smith’s ex-friend

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Jada Pinkett Smith is asking a judge to order Bilaal Salaam to pay approximately $49,000 in legal fees after part of his emotional distress lawsuit against her was dismissed.

According to court documents, Salaam had filed a $3 million lawsuit alleging emotional distress linked to his involvement with actor Will Smith following the 2022 Oscars incident involving Chris Rock. Pinkett Smith successfully moved to have portions of the case thrown out, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Now, she is seeking to recover the legal costs she incurred while defending herself, arguing that Salaam should be responsible for those expenses.

Salaam’s original complaint included allegations that he was pressured into supporting damage control efforts after the Oscars controversy and that he later faced threats after allegedly working on a memoir involving personal claims about the Smiths.

He also claimed Pinkett Smith and members of her team threatened him over alleged disclosures, including warnings that he could “end up missing” or “catch a bullet,” accusations she has strongly denied.

Pinkett Smith has called the claims “false, uncorroborated, and made to generate attention,” adding that they are part of a broader campaign of harassment. She also disputes Salaam’s claims of personal harm, saying he has not provided evidence supporting alleged consequences such as health issues, relocation, or relationship loss.

The case remains ongoing, with the latest motion focusing on who should bear the legal costs following the partial dismissal of the lawsuit.

News.Az