Ukraine strikes Russian drone factory in Taganrog

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian Navy and the Security Service of Ukraine’s (SBU) Alpha special forces carried out a joint strike on the Atlant Aero drone factory in Taganrog, Russia, causing major damage to production halls, the Navy confirmed on January 16.

The factory produces Russia’s Molniya (“Lightning”) fixed-wing loitering drones, used widely on the front lines, as well as parts for Orion strike drones and electronic warfare equipment. Satellite images show extensive destruction across several buildings and fire damage to others, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The attack is part of a broader pattern of long-range Ukrainian strikes targeting Russian military production facilities deep behind the front lines. Taganrog, a key port city on the Sea of Azov, is just over 40 km from the Russian-controlled Donetsk region.

News.Az