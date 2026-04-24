India erupts: Pre-dawn raid burns village, civilians under fire - VIDEO

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Tension has escalated in Ukhrul district of India’s Manipur after Mulam Kuki village came under a pre-dawn armed attack on April 24, with reports of indiscriminate firing, houses being set ablaze, and multiple casualties.

According to residents and a statement from the Mulam Village Authority, the attack began around 1:00 am with a blank shot heard near the village, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The situation intensified at about 5:30 am when heavily armed assailants allegedly launched a full-scale assault, opening fire and burning several houses.

The attackers are suspected to be armed militants from the Tangkhul community, though there has been no official confirmation from authorities.

At least two people sustained serious injuries and were rescued, while reports of additional casualties remain unverified. One fatality has also been reported, but officials have not confirmed the death.

The village authority described the incident as a “grave and unacceptable development,” saying it appeared to be a deliberate escalation targeting civilians amid already volatile conditions.

The latest violence follows several earlier incidents in the area over recent days, including armed men firing blank shots at farmers on April 19 and subsequent firing incidents that heightened fear and disrupted agricultural work.

Residents say the repeated attacks have created an atmosphere of sustained intimidation, forcing villagers to live under constant threat despite earlier appeals for peace.

The Mulam Village Authority has urged urgent intervention from nearby administrative areas, but no effective response had been reported at the time of filing. Locals are calling for swift action, warning that delays could lead to further civilian casualties.

News.Az