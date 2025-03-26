Democrats call for US Defense Secretary Hegseth's resignation

Some have now gone further, calling for Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's resignation on the grounds that he texted sensitive and classified information on the chat, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

At the ongoing House Intelligence Committee hearing, where several members of the Signal group are testifying before lawmakers, Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi says Hegseth "needs to resign immediately".

He displayed large print-out screenshots of the messages during the hearing, which he says should have been classified.

Others have piled on with similar thoughts. Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego, who is a former US Marine, said on X that "the incompetence and cover-up is embarrassing".

"This could have gotten our men and women killed!" he wrote. "Strike times, when planes are taking off, what weapons are being used all shared in unsafe manner. @SecDef, external needs to resign."

"I cannot believe Hegseth would recklessly text info that could put a target on our pilots and service members," wrote New Jersey Senator Andy Kim on X. "He needs to resign."

Arizona's Mark Kelly, who sits on the Intelligence Committee, agreed: “This is what happens when you put unqualified people in important jobs where lives are on the line.”

And Michael Bennet, Colorado senator and another committee member, said National Security Adviser Mike Waltz should also go, adding that their continued denial of wrongdoing was making things worse.