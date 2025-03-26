Democrats maintain control of Pennsylvania House with election win
Democrat Dan Goughnour handily won a special election in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, keeping majority control of the state House in his party’s hands by a single seat.
Goughnour beat Republican Chuck Davis in a district in the Mon Valley region southeast of Pittsburgh, winning a seat that became vacant in January with the death of Democratic state Rep. Matthew Gergely, News.Az reports, citing AP.
In a second legislative special election Tuesday, in a suburban and farming part of Lancaster County, Democrat James Andrew Malone, the mayor of 4,500-population East Petersburg, was clinging to a narrow lead over Republican Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons. A Democratic flip of that district, if it occurs, would be a major upset but would not alter Republican control of the state Senate.
As of late Tuesday, the race was too early to call. With 99% of the estimated vote counted, Malone led Parsons by 482 votes, or 0.89% of nearly 54,000 ballots cast, with an unknown number of provisional ballots left to be counted.
Malone told WGAL-TV the national political environment was a factor.
“Everyday voters are not liking what they’re seeing in the federal level. They don’t like the chaos,” Malone said.
No matter the result, the Senate will remain comfortably in Republican control, and the chief executive is Gov. Josh Shapiro, a rising star among Democrats who is seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate. The partisan divide and power sharing in Harrisburg — a dynamic that has prevailed for much of the past two decades — has prevented major changes in state law.
After the House race was called, Goughnour said, “It’s overwhelming, but I feel good.” He said his goal was to “maintain common sense in Harrisburg” and give his district a strong voice.
Shapiro posted on social media that the results in Lancaster showed voters “chose a better way forward — an embrace of competence, commonsense and a desire to bring people together.”
Parsons is an establishment Republican, military veteran and former prosecutor who boasted about having visited the White House four times and working with Trump staff on policy issues.
Malone said a high priority was lowering the cost of everyday essentials.
“Honestly, we ran a good campaign,” Malone said while votes were being tallied. “We spoke to everybody about what we wanted to do, and frankly, a lot of people preferred us over the alternative.”
Goughnour, the winner of the House race, will be resigning as a detective supervisor after spending well over a decade as a police officer in McKeesport. He is a Teamster and a first-term member of the school board in McKeesport, where he graduated high school. Goughnour is married and has three children.