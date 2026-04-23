+ ↺ − 16 px

Cubans this week began to reap the benefits of a recent 100,000 metric ton ​delivery of Russian oil, a temporary lifeline for the energy-starved nation and the first major shipment of oil ‌to the island since the United States moved to cut off its fuel early this year.

The Russian-flagged Anatoly Kolodkin tanker offloaded some 700,000 barrels of Russian Urals crude, opens new tab in late March at Cuba's Matanzas Bay, challenging the U.S. blockade. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump said it allowed the tanker to ​deliver the oil for "humanitarian" reasons, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Díaz-Canel: No talks if U.S. rejects Cuba's terms

Over 10 million barrels of Iranian oil exit Gulf since US blockade: Monitor

Pedro Escobar Medina: “Havana is strengthening ties with China and Russia to counter US pressure” - INTERVIEW

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz until US lifts port blockade

The freshly arrived Russian crude, refined into such products as gasoline, diesel and fuel oil, ​began to trickle out of Cuba's Cienfuegos refinery on April 17, officials said.

Many Cubans said they began ⁠to feel real relief this week as blackouts fell dramatically in some areas following nearly four months of hours-long rolling outages ​that have left the island's population of 10 million people exhausted.

Yani Cabrera, a 45-year-old private sector worker who lives in Havana, said ​she'd noticed a marked improvement in the past week. "Putin's boat has improved the situation, and we're thankful for it," Cabrera said.

Russia's embassy in Cuba also celebrated the fuel's arrival with a "Hurray!" on its social media accounts this week, which showed drone video footage of Havana at night, now well lit.

News.Az