Kuwait reopens airspace after two-month shutdown
Kuwait has reopened its airspace at Kuwait International Airport starting this evening after a nearly two-month closure, with flights expected to resume gradually, the state-run news agency Kuna reported on Thursday.
The move marks the start of a phased restart of operations following a temporary precautionary suspension imposed since February 28 amid regional developments. The process will begin with the reopening of Terminals 4 and 5 to selected destinations from Sunday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak Al Sabah, Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said the move was coordinated with relevant domestic and international authorities to ensure operations resume in line with the highest safety and security standards.
Authorities said damage assessments had been completed following what they described as an Iranian attack and actions by affiliated armed groups, with technical teams undertaking maintenance and repairs to restore operational readiness.
Sheikh Hamoud praised the efforts of aviation staff and government entities involved in managing the situation and accelerating recovery and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s support in facilitating Kuwaiti carriers through its airports.
He also highlighted coordination among GCC countries to maintain air traffic continuity during the crisis and credited the political leadership’s support with helping expedite the airport’s reopening.
By Ulviyya Salmanli