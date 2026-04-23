Kuwait reopens airspace after two-month shutdown

The move marks the start of a phased restart of operations following a temporary precautionary suspension imposed since February 28 amid regional developments. The process will begin with the reopening of Terminals 4 and 5 to selected destinations from Sunday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak Al Sabah, Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said the move was coordinated with relevant domestic and international authorities to ensure operations resume in line with the highest safety and security standards.