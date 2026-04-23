Chechen woman flees Russia following abduction attempt in Siberia

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Aishat Khizriyeva, a 21-year-old Chechen woman, left Russia, according to a report from the human rights group SK SOS on April 23.

In a video address, Khizriyeva thanked supporters for their help and said she was safe, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Human rights activists said she could not safely remain in Russia, where her pursuers might make another attempt to abduct her.

The day before, it emerged that Khizriyeva had fled Chechnya after being threatened by her father. She flew to Novosibirsk, where friends were waiting for her — but people of Chechen origin who identified themselves as police officers then nearly abducted her.

Khizriyeva reached out to human rights activists and journalists and sought help from the Novosibirsk police. After giving a statement, she was able to leave the police station.

Women from Chechnya are increasingly attempting to flee the republic to escape domestic violence, torture, and police persecution. Relatives track them down and force them home. Several women are known to have died after being returned to Chechnya.

News.Az