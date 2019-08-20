Dengue cases in Philippines surge to more than 188,000, with over 800 deaths

The number of dengue cases in the Philippines in the first eight months of this year has surged more than 188,000 with 807 deaths, the Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines said on Tuesday, according to Xinhua.

The DOH has tallied 188,562 dengue cases from Jan. 1 to Aug. 3 this year, according to its dengue surveillance report. This number is more than double the 93,149 cases recorded in the same period last year.

Moreover, the DOH said there have been 807 deaths, which are higher than the 497 deaths recorded in the same period in 2018.

According to the DOH, the regions now under the epidemic threshold level are mostly in the central and southern parts of the Philippines.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection found in tropical countries worldwide. It can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting and a rash, and can cause breathing problems, hemorrhaging and organ failure in severe cases.

There is no specific treatment for dengue, but early detection and access to proper medical care lowers fatality rates below 1 percent.

