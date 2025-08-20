Yandex metrika counter

Denmark abolishes book tax to combat 'reading crisis'

  • World
  • Share
Denmark abolishes book tax to combat 'reading crisis'
Getty Images

The Danish government has announced plans to abolish the 25% sales tax on books in an effort to address a "reading crisis" and encourage greater reading among its population.

The tax is is one of the highest in the world. Culture Minister Jacob Engel-Schmidt says he hopes scrapping it will lead to more books flying off the shelves, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The measure is expected to cost about 330 million kroner ($50m, £38m) a year.

Data from the OECD, an intergovernmental think tank, shows that a quarter of Danish 15-year-olds cannot understand a simple text.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      