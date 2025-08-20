Denmark abolishes book tax to combat 'reading crisis'
Getty Images
The Danish government has announced plans to abolish the 25% sales tax on books in an effort to address a "reading crisis" and encourage greater reading among its population.
The tax is is one of the highest in the world. Culture Minister Jacob Engel-Schmidt says he hopes scrapping it will lead to more books flying off the shelves, News.Az reports citing BBC.
The measure is expected to cost about 330 million kroner ($50m, £38m) a year.
Data from the OECD, an intergovernmental think tank, shows that a quarter of Danish 15-year-olds cannot understand a simple text.