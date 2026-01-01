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Tax
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Greece is preparing to close a major regulatory loophole by introducing its first-ever comprehensive legal framework for digital assets. According to government officials, the country plans to implement a 15% capital gains tax on cryptocurrencies, bringing the nation in line with a growing number of European Union peers.05 Jun 2026-17:39
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SpaceX secured tax incentives on Wednesday for its proposed Terafab chip manufacturing project in Grimes County, Texas, despite fierce opposition from residents who warned the development could strain local resources and transform the rural community.04 Jun 2026-00:40
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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government on Wednesday finalised a $19 billion supplementary budget for this fiscal year to cushion the impact of rising energy costs on households amid the risk of a prolonged Middle East crisis.03 Jun 2026-04:00
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The British government has canceled a planned increase in motor fuel tax and introduced a massive road tax holiday for shipping fleets, moving to insulate households and businesses from economic fallout tied to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.20 May 2026-15:45
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The U.S. government will permanently abandon tax claims against President Donald Trump, according to a settlement that also resolves his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over the leak of his tax returns.20 May 2026-01:20
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India's Tata Motors (TATM.NS), opens new tab reported a 69.6% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, led by strong tax-cuts driven demand for trucks and buses.13 May 2026-15:02
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stood outside a luxury skyscraper in Manhattan for a video on Tax Day to deliver on his trademark plan: “We’re taxing the rich.”08 May 2026-05:38
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