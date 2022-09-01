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Think Tank
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The inaugural Azerbaijani–Turkish Think Tank Forum, organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), has officially begun in Shusha.24 Nov 2025-11:33
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Engagement with major U.S. think tanks has played a significant role in shaping Azerbaijan’s diplomatic training and in strengthening bilateral ties between Baku and Washington, Ambassador and ADA University Founding Rector Hafiz Pashayev said on Tuesday.18 Nov 2025-12:39
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The inaugural Azerbaijan–United States Think Tank Forum, titled "Shared Perspectives: Azerbaijan–U.S. Dialogue for Strategic Partnership," has kicked off in Baku.18 Nov 2025-10:58
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Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov has met with a delegation led by Efgan Nifti, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of the Caspian Policy Center (CPC), a prominent U.S. research think tank, to discuss issues related to transport, energy, digitalization, economic cooperation, and sustainable development in the Caspian region.08 Oct 2025-21:11
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A two-day forum titled “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA” has opened in Baku.09 Sep 2025-10:25
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The Danish government has announced plans to abolish the 25% sales tax on books in an effort to address a "reading crisis" and encourage greater reading among its population.20 Aug 2025-21:54
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North Korea is building what is believed to be its most advanced and largest domestically constructed warship at the Nampo Naval Shipyard, potentially more than twice the size of any existing vessel in Kim Jong Un’s fleet, according to a new report from a U.S. think tank.16 Apr 2025-23:29
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On November 13-14, over 400 scholars and representatives from Global South think tanks gathered in Nanjing city , the capital of China’s Jiangsu province, for the second China-initiated forum called Global South Think Tanks Dialogue, Azerbaijan’s AIR Center told News.az.27 Nov 2024-15:04
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