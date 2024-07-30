Denmark halts military aid to Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark has ceased providing military aid to Georgia due to the country's adoption of the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence, also known as the law on foreign agents.

This was announced by Georgian MP Teona Akubardia, who cited a letter from the Danish Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The aid, which began in 2023, had a budget of 71.5 million Danish kroner (approximately $10.376 million).In the letter, Denmark urges the Georgian government to return to the Euro-Atlantic path and adhere to the EU’s reform program, which is considered crucial for maintaining strong bilateral ties between Denmark and Georgia.MP Akubardia highlighted the severity of the situation, stating that the reputational damage inflicted on Georgia poses a significant challenge to the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and its ability to defend itself.

News.Az