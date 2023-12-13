Denmark readies €1B military aid package for Ukraine
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday during her meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymy Zelensky that her government will propose to the Parliament of Denmark a military aid package to Ukraine of almost €1 billion, News.az reports.
The aid includes tanks, drones, ammunition intended to meet Kiev's immediate needs, as well as F-16 fighter jets.
Note that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived for meetings with leaders at a Nordic summit in Oslo, Norway.