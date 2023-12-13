Denmark readies €1B military aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday during her meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymy Zelensky that her government will propose to the Parliament of Denmark a military aid package to Ukraine of almost €1 billion, News.az reports.

The aid includes tanks, drones, ammunition intended to meet Kiev's immediate needs, as well as F-16 fighter jets.

Note that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived for meetings with leaders at a Nordic summit in Oslo, Norway.





News.Az