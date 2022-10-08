Development of regions as an important component of socio-economic development strategy (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The general development of the country takes place not only at the expense of the capital but also at the expense of the socio-economic development of the regions.

The works carried out within the framework of socio-economic development programs of the regions in Azerbaijan have created conditions for increasing the development potential of the regions, improving the business and investment environment, infrastructure provision, and improving the welfare of the population.

The development of regions in Azerbaijan is considered an important component of the country's continuously implemented socio-economic development strategy.

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has given instructions for the preparation and adoption of a number of important state programs to ensure rapid socio-economic development of the regions.

State programs adopted for 2004-2008, 2008-2014 and 2014-2018 on the socio-economic development of the regions are of great importance in the development of the country's economy.

The main goal of the "State Program for Socio-Economic Development of the Regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2019-2023" approved by the President's Decree dated January 29, 2019, is to continue the work done in the field of socio-economic development of regions, including rural areas, in the coming years. The Program also aims at the further improvement of infrastructure and social services, increasing employment and material well-being of the population living in the localities.

Currently, the main goals of the regional economic policy are to increase activity in the regions, attract domestic and foreign investments, apply technologies, and increase production and export opportunities.

The state program "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" approved by another decree of President Ilham Aliyev, national priorities to be realized in the next decade, set new goals for the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan.

First of all, it is planned to turn the non-oil economy into the center of development. The development of the non-oil sector is very important for the effectiveness of socio-economic development. The existence of strong economic potential in the regions is an important condition for the development of the non-oil industry, and therefore it is always in the center of attention.

With the victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan essentially entered a new stage of development, and this did not bypass the socio-economic development of the regions.

The reintegration of the territories liberated from occupation into the country's general economy will give a great impetus to the development of Azerbaijan in terms of benefiting from the opportunities of new international and regional transport-logistics corridors.

At present, large-scale measures are being implemented in the direction of the restoration of the territories freed from occupation, ensuring their future development, creating the necessary infrastructure, and returning the population to their native lands.

