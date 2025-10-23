Devin Booker drops 31 as Suns rally from 20 down to stun Kings

Devin Booker drops 31 as Suns rally from 20 down to stun Kings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Devin Booker scored 31 points, and the Phoenix Suns erased a 20-point deficit to defeat the Sacramento Kings 120–116 on Wednesday night — marking a winning debut for new head coach Jordan Ott.

Veteran guard Dillon Brooks impressed in his Suns debut with 22 points, bringing his trademark intensity and frustrating DeMar DeRozan with physical defense in the final quarter. Grayson Allen added 18 points, giving Phoenix a well-balanced offensive push, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Booker, entering his 11th NBA season, shot 10-of-19 from the field and added five rebounds and five assists in the comeback victory.

The Kings led by 17 points at halftime after a scorching start, shooting 64.4% in the first two quarters. Zach LaVine poured in 22 of his 30 points before halftime, including a step-back three just before the break. But Phoenix clawed back to make it 92–90 entering the fourth quarter and took the lead on a Royce O’Neale three-pointer with 10:31 remaining.

After the Kings tied it at 110 with just over a minute left, Brooks drew a foul while attempting a three-pointer and calmly sank all three free throws — giving the Suns a lead they never relinquished.

For Sacramento, LaVine led the way with 30 points, while DeRozan added 29, and Malik Monk chipped in 19 off the bench. Newly signed Russell Westbrook finished with six points and six rebounds in his second game as a King.

The Kings were without Domantas Sabonis, sidelined with a right hamstring strain, while the Suns missed Jalen Green (hamstring), acquired this offseason in the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade.

Up next:

Kings: Host the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Suns: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

News.Az