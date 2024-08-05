Dogecoin plummets amid crypto market downturn

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced a sharp decline, marking one of the most significant drops among major cryptocurrencies. This plunge has brought the popular meme coin to its lowest levels since February earlier this year, News.Az reports citing Bitcoinist.

Factors behind dogecoin's price dropThe primary factor contributing to Dogecoin's steep decline is its strong positive correlation with Bitcoin. According to data from the market intelligence platform IntoTheBlock, Dogecoin's price correlation with Bitcoin stands at 0.95. This figure indicates an almost perfect positive correlation, meaning Dogecoin's price movements closely mirror those of Bitcoin.Bitcoin itself has suffered a significant downturn, losing over 11% of its value in the last 24 hours, and reaching price levels not seen since early this year. The broader market downturn, affecting both Bitcoin and Dogecoin, is largely driven by macroeconomic factors in the United States and globally.Macroeconomic influences on cryptoRecent economic data has added to the uncertainty surrounding the market. The July jobs report revealed a higher-than-expected unemployment rate of 4.3%, raising concerns about the health of the U.S. economy. This has led to fears among crypto traders that risk assets, such as Dogecoin, may be hit hardest if economic conditions deteriorate further.The Federal Reserve's decision to delay cutting interest rates has also dampened investor sentiment. There were expectations of rate cuts that have yet to materialize, and the continued high rates have a bearish impact on the crypto market. With less disposable income, investors are hesitant to pour money into riskier assets like Dogecoin.Global economic ripple effectsAdding to the turmoil, the Bank of Japan's recent move to raise its benchmark interest rate has had a ripple effect across global markets. The immediate impact was a significant drop in the Nikkei, Japan's stock exchange. This volatility has seemingly spread to the U.S. stock market and the crypto market, as evidenced by the price reactions of both Bitcoin and Dogecoin.As the crypto market navigates these economic challenges, the path forward remains uncertain. Investors and traders are keeping a close watch on economic indicators and central bank policies, which continue to play a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics.

News.Az