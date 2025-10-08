+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin (DOGE) has regained strong momentum after weeks of consolidation. Technical indicators have already confirmed bullish signals, and whales are aggressively accumulating millions of tokens. Analysts have now set short-term price targets of $0.33 to $0.37, with projections pointing to $0.50 in the coming days. At the same time, Shiba Inu (SHIB) whales have purchased more than 62 billion tokens, reducing exchange balances and reinforcing expectations of a breakout. PEPE has also rallied 6% in the last 24 hours, supported by whale activity and trading volumes that nearly tripled. Yet, while DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE are strengthening, investor attention has increasingly shifted toward Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a new meme coin project tipped as the potential 50x winner of this cycle.

Dogecoin Outlook Strengthens

Dogecoin has already formed a golden cross, a technical pattern historically linked to rallies. The token has defended its $0.22 support level and is showing signs of renewed momentum. Indicators such as RSI divergence and a potential MACD crossover confirm that buying pressure is returning. Whales have accumulated 450 million DOGE, suggesting that stronger hands are preparing for a price surge. Analysts now highlight $0.256 and $0.2737 as near-term resistance levels, which could clear the path for a $0.50 target sooner than expected.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast Improves

Shiba Inu has been under pressure for months, falling from $0.00001765 in May to around $0.00001200. However, October has historically delivered recoveries across the crypto market. Whales have significantly added to their SHIB holdings, now owning more than 101 billion tokens. Meanwhile, exchange balances have dropped to their lowest in months, indicating that investors are holding rather than selling. The price chart shows SHIB nearing the end of its symmetrical triangle, a setup often leading to rebounds. Should SHIB break above $0.00001480, the next key target sits at $0.00001765, about 45% higher than today’s levels.

PEPE Shows Sharp Activity

PEPE has risen more than 6% within a single session, with volume surging from an average of 1.89 trillion to over 5.6 trillion tokens. The price climbed through resistance and held above $0.000009600, signaling potential for further gains. Whale accumulation has fueled this move, with the top 100 wallets adding 3.4% more holdings in the last 30 days. Support remains at $0.00000900, and open interest for futures has climbed toward $600 million, reflecting strong speculative appetite.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Progress

The LILPEPE presale is at stage 13 and is currently open. Stages 1–12 have already sold out, raising $25,800,000. So far, the presale has raised a total of $26,600,000. Each token in stage 13 is priced at $0.0022, while stage 14 will open with a higher price of $0.0023. Investors are positioning early, viewing stage 13 as one of the final entry points before launch.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is developing a Layer 2 blockchain designed specifically for meme coins. This chain is set to be the fastest and cheapest, while also being the only chain where sniper bots cannot function. A dedicated meme coin launchpad will also be integrated, creating new opportunities for projects to debut within its ecosystem. Anonymous experts who have previously supported major meme coins are backing LILPEPE’s development, ensuring credibility and experience behind the project.

Exchange Plans And Security

LILPEPE has been audited by Certik, confirming its security and reliability. The team has also finalized an additional audit with FreshCoins.io, which scored the project 81.55 out of 100 with no critical issues identified. Plans have been set to list on two major centralized exchanges at launch, with further intentions to target the largest global exchange. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has also been listed on CoinMarketCap, reflecting growing visibility among investors.

To celebrate its rise, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has launched a $777,000 giveaway. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. In addition, presale participants from stage 12 to 17 have been offered further rewards. The top three biggest buyers will share 10 ETH, while 15 random buyers will win 0.5 ETH each. Every holder is eligible for the $777k giveaway, and the reward period ends once stage 17 sells out.

Popularity Surge and Market Outlook

Recent data from the ChatGPT 5 Meme Coin Question Volume Trend (Jun–Aug 2025) shows LILPEPE has outpaced rivals like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe. Interest peaked near 100 in early August, highlighting a surge in global curiosity. This demand has positioned LILPEPE as one of the best cryptos to buy now, with price predictions ranging between $0.50 and $5 post-launch.

Final Push For Investors

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has completed its audits, secured expert backing, and built momentum through a sold-out presale. Investors are now looking at stage 13 as the crucial window before token prices rise again. As DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE prepare for breakouts, LILPEPE has been highlighted as the meme coin capable of delivering the biggest gains in this cycle. For those asking what crypto to invest in during 2025, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already shown why it stands out as the best crypto to buy now.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

News.Az