Dogecoin price forecast: Is Doge the best crypto to buy now or are ADA & RTX better set to skyrocket?

Dogecoin price saw a steep decline over the last 24 hours, and this has been brought to question across crypto forums on whether it is still the best cryptocurrency to invest in now. While some investors still bet on DOGE, others are now shifting towards newer altcoins such as Cardano (ADA) and Remittix (RTX), which offer utility strength and propagate their entire ecosystems.

DOGE and ADA: Meme Power vs Utility Potential

Dogecoin price is currently at $0.2272, losing 6.86%, with a market cap of $34.13 billion and more than $4.23 billion in trading volume. DOGE still relies on its memecoin celebrity status, but others criticize it for never boasting the original use cases of newer DeFi tokens.

Cardano, however, is at $0.8028, down by a minimal 2.11%. Its market cap is at $28.44 billion, with up to $2.09 billion in daily trading volume. As a well-established academic background as a proof-of-stake blockchain, ADA remains one of the top smart contract platforms. But can it hold its own against newer, rapidly emerging altcoins?

Best Crypto To Buy Now? Remittix (RTX) In The Spotlight

Whereas Dogecoin and RTX are established names, nevertheless, the majority are eyeing Remittix (RTX) a fast-growing DeFi project that has amassed over $17.1 million in presale, selling over 559 million tokens. The value of RTX is currently trading at $0.0842, and with a wallet beta set to be released in Q3 2025, the buzz is heating up.

Remittix solves the biggest problem in crypto: utility in the real world. The platform enables users to send cryptocurrency directly to bank accounts across 30+ countries, which puts it on the list of only a few altcoins with real usage outside of speculation.

Why Remittix Might Outperform DOGE and ADA

The Remittix Wallet will feature crypto-to-fiat exchanges, extremely low gas fees and staking integration all in a mobile-first app. It's also scalability-oriented, with Solana and Ethereum being already confirmed and XRP and Cardano in the pipeline next.

What makes the RTX project unique:

Reach Everywhere: Send crypto to 30+ nations instantly

$250,000 Giveaway: Chance to win for every token buyer

50% Token Bonus: Active now as RTX nears its $18M soft cap

Security Focused: Audited by CertiK for safe participation

Remittix is not just another project token, it's building infrastructure that will rival traditional platforms. The project features a referral program that includes 20% in bonus tokens and tokenomics built for long-term growth.

What Crypto Has the Edge?

While looking at Dogecoin price action relative to ADA's steady advance and RTX's solid fundamentals, it is apparent that each coin caters to a different type of investor. DOGE follows momentum and community backing, ADA relies on scholarly seriousness, and RTX concentrates on fixing real-world problems with pragmatic tools.

For those excavating the best crypto to invest in today, especially under $1, Remittix may be the one to watch as it gains momentum in 2025's crowded altcoin market.

