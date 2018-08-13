Dollar surges above 68-ruble mark
Russia's ruble exchange rate continue dropping against the US dollar, as falling oil prices and Western sanctions continue to weigh on the country.
As of 10:06 (MSK), the dollar exchange rate rose 62 kopecks to 68.34 rubles on the Moscow Exchange, while the euro exchange rate rose 57 kopecks to 77.81 rubles.
As of 11:31 (MSK), the official dollar exchange rate is 68.11 rubles, the euro - 77.52 rubles.
Price of Brent futures contract with October delivery on London’s ICE fell by 0.36% to $72.55 per barrel.
