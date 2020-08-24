Yandex metrika counter

Donald Trump formally nominated as presidential candidate

The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump to seek a second term on Monday, the first day of a scaled-back convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, AFP reports.

Overwhelming support from delegates around the country quickly got Trump to the needed 1,276 minimum of votes.

He was due to speak at the convention shortly after flying down from the capital, Washington.

