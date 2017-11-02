Donald Trump nominates Jerome Powell as Fed chair
President Donald Trump has named Jerome Powell as his pick to lead the Federal Reserve, BBC News reported.
Mr Powell, a Republican and multi-millionaire, currently serves as a member of the bank's board.
He had been widely tipped as the top choice for over a week.
President Donald Trump interviewed five candidates for the role, including current chair Janet Yellen whose term finishes in February.
Despite a tradition of reappointing Fed chairs, President Trump has said he wanted to make his own "mark".
"I think Janet Yellen is excellent," Mr Trump told reporters during a meeting with his cabinet on Wednesday.
But asked if she was his pick, the president said: "I didn't say that."
Mr Powell, who has an estimated income of between $20m and $55m (£15m-£41m), is a lawyer by training and a former partner in the Carlyle Group - one of the world's biggest investment companies.
He was appointed to the Federal Reserve board in 2012 and has voted with the majority on issues such as interest rates.
News.Az