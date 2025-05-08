Donald Trump responds to announcement of new pope

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump reacted to the selection of the new pope, telling reporters on Thursday, "I saw the smoke, but I haven't seen the pope," Trump said on his way out of a White House event with military mothers.

The Vatican announced on Thursday that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected the new pope, just minutes after white smoke emerged from the Sistine Chapel, signaling the swift conclusion of the 2025 conclave.

The election was finalized roughly 24 hours after the College of Cardinals began deliberations, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American missionary who devoted his career to serving in Peru, has been elected as the first American pope in the Catholic Church's 2,000-year history.

At 69 years old, he has taken the name Leo XIV.

News.Az