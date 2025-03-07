Donald Trump says that Ukraine and Russia have no choice but to make peace deal

US President Donald Trump has stated that both Ukraine and Russia seek to reach a peace agreement. However, he noted that, in his view, the two countries have no other choice, News.Az reports citing Fox News broadcast.

"I think Ukraine wants to make a deal because I don’t think they don’t have a choice. I also think Russia wants to make a deal because in a certain different way, a way only I know, they have no choice either," Trump said while speaking to reporters at the White House.

During the same address, the US president stated that the US had made great progress with Ukraine and Russia in recent days. He emphasized that it would be great to bring the matter to a conclusion.

News.Az