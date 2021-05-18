Yandex metrika counter

Donors pledge $340 mln for Rohingya crisis: UN refugee agency

An appeal for nearly $1 billion to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh is more than a third funded, the head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Filippo Grandi told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that donors had so far pledged $340 million for the 2021 program, meaning it is currently 36% funded, he said.


