Donors pledge $340 mln for Rohingya crisis: UN refugee agency
- 18 May 2021 17:28
- 04 Oct 2025 15:23
- 161221
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/donors-pledge-340-mln-for-rohingya-crisis-un-refugee-agency Copied
An appeal for nearly $1 billion to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh is more than a third funded, the head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.
Filippo Grandi told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that donors had so far pledged $340 million for the 2021 program, meaning it is currently 36% funded, he said.