Dorian death toll climbs to 30 in Bahamas: PM

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen to 30 in the Bahamas, Prime Minister of the Bahamas Hubert Minnis said Thursday, Xinhua reported.

Minnis gave this number in a telephone interview with CNN Thursday evening, and called the storm a "generational devastation."

The United Nations has said 70,000 people in the Bahamas were in "immediate need" of aid.

Dorian pounded the U.S. states of North and South Carolina Thursday night with strong winds and torrential rains, causing massive power shortages in both states after leaving terrible damage in the Bahamas.

The hurricane, currently a Category 2 storm, continues moving north along the U.S. East Coast.

