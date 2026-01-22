Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures surge after Trump's Greenland remarks

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose about 0.2 percent, while S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3 percent. Nasdaq 100 futures led the gains, advancing 0.4 percent, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Markets surged during Wednesday’s regular trading session after Trump signaled a pause on planned tariffs aimed at Europe and suggested progress toward a diplomatic agreement involving Greenland. The remarks helped ease investor concerns that had pressured stocks earlier in the week.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had established a "framework" for a future deal related to Greenland. "I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," the president said, after he threatened to impose a minimum of 10% tariffs on European countries that did not endorse a US purchase of Greenland.

Stocks started moving higher following those remarks, and the rally accelerated into the close. The Dow (^DJI), S&P 500 (^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) all surged over 1%, with the latter two major indexes posting their best days of 2026. Despite Wednesday’s rebound, the major indexes remain lower for the week.

Looking to the rest of the week, investors are bracing for a busy stretch of earnings and economic data. Intel (INTC), Procter & Gamble (PG), and GE Aerospace (GE) are set to report results Thursday. Expectations are sky-high for Q4 results, with Bloomberg reporting that beating estimates has been having the lowest impact to stock price on record. Weekly jobless claims data is also due before the opening bell.