Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures tumble oil volatility rattles markets

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US stock markets declined on Friday as oil prices remained elevated, with investors reacting to escalating tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 0.6%, while the S&P 500 dropped roughly 0.9%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite recorded a steeper decline of around 1.3%.

Markets were pressured by reports that the Trump administration is considering plans to occupy or blockade Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran’s oil exports, in an effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to tanker traffic.

Oil prices remained volatile amid ongoing developments in the Middle East. Brent crude traded near $108 per barrel after fluctuating throughout the session, while West Texas Intermediate hovered around $96.

Major US indexes are now heading toward a fourth consecutive weekly loss, with both the Dow and Nasdaq approaching correction territory as uncertainty continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

News.Az