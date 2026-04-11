Kuwait airspace closure stretches beyond six weeks

Kuwait’s airspace, which has been closed since February 28 following the start of U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran, will remain shut for at least another 12 hours, according to a source in Middle Eastern air traffic control circles, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The source said Kuwait’s aviation authorities have extended the flight ban for a further 12 hours, until 16:00 UTC, noting that the timing remains approximate. This would bring the total duration of the civil airspace closure to 43 days.

Following the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, partial restrictions continue in the airspace of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Iraq, Syria, and Bahrain have reopened their airspace to flights, although Bahrain is reportedly allowing transit aircraft only with prior approval.