Downward trend continues in weekly COVID deaths globally: WHO

The number of weekly reported deaths from COVID-19 continues to decline worldwide and is now at the lowest level in almost a year, the World Health Organization chief said Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said at a coronavirus webinar that there are still three countries in the world that have not started vaccinating yet: Burundi, Eritrea and North Korea.

Tedros said that despite the fall in the weekly coronavirus deaths, the toll is “still an unacceptably high level – almost 50,000 deaths a week, and the real number is certainly higher.”

He said “deaths are declining in every region except Europe, where several countries face fresh waves of cases and deaths.

“And of course, deaths are highest in the countries and populations with the least access to vaccines.”

The WHO chief said 56 countries that were excluded from the global vaccine marketplace could not reach the target of vaccinating 10% of their populations by the end of September – and most of them in Africa.

