Dozens of UK police officers injured in clashes after killing of three girls – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dozens of British police officers suffered injuries in violent clashes in an English seaside town late on Tuesday after three young girls were killed a day earlier in a violent stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

#riots have broken out in #Southport, #UK, after a tragedy at a dance studio killed three children



Protesters are setting cars on fire, attacking police with sticks, and police are using tear gas in response. Attacks on mosques in the city have also been recorded. Local… pic.twitter.com/1fDvMXqE3o — News.Az (@news_az) July 31, 2024

Police vans were set on fire in Southport and protesters hurled bricks at both officers and at cars parked at a mosque, following speculation and unverified posts on social media that the suspect behind the attack was a Muslim and a migrant.As well as killing three girls aged six to nine, Monday's horrific incident in the normally quiet town in northwest England saw eight other children stabbed. Five remain in a critical condition in hospital along with two adults who tried to protect them.Police, who have arrested an unnamed 17-year-old male on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, have said the incident was not terrorism-related and sought to quash speculation on the suspect's origins, saying he was born in Britain.That did not prevent protesters, from what Merseyside police believed were tied to the right-wing anti-Islam group, the English Defence League, from targeting a mosque in the town and attacking police who tried to stop them.Politicians and police said most of those taking part in the violence were not from the area, and said the clashes detracted from a large vigil attended by thousands to pay tribute to the young victims.A total of 39 officers were treated for injuries, including 27 who were taken to hospital, North West Ambulance Service said on Wednesday. Police said eight had suffered serious injuries including fractures, and three police dogs were also hurt.

News.Az