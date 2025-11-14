DPRK denounces G7's denuclearization statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday denounced a joint statement issued recently by G7 foreign ministers in Canada about the DPRK's "complete denuclearization", News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"The present position of the DPRK does not change according to the rhetorical assertion of the outsiders, and in the present grim geopolitical environment, the possession of nukes is the most correct option to deter the most dangerous and hostile states," Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui was quoted as saying.

A substantial nuclear threat to global peace and security is coming from the G7, said the foreign minister, adding that the group has no right to tell independent sovereign states how to defend their security.

"Steadfast is the will of the DPRK to guarantee the present and future of the state and the people and realize international justice by remaining faithful to the Constitution which perpetuates the possession of nukes as long as outside nuclear threat is not terminated and there exist forces seeking absolute hegemony, regarding nuclear weapons as a means of tyranny," Choe said.

