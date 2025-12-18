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Iran's IRGC vows revenge after three-day-old infant killed in US-Israeli attack
17 Mar 2026-10:10
AU warns military escalation
09 Mar 2026-23:05
MFA: No new reports of Azerbaijani casualties in Iran
02 Mar 2026-12:20
WEF President Brende resigns following Epstein links disclosure
26 Feb 2026-23:51
At least 5 killed, 32 injured in bus accident in South Africa's Limpopo
19 Feb 2026-21:26
Denmark to transfer key defense tasks to Air Greenland
01 Feb 2026-01:28
Armenian Apostolic Church condemns Pashinyan’s reform plan
06 Jan 2026-10:05
Georgia hopes Venezuela will revoke recognition of breakaway regions
05 Jan 2026-11:58
Azerbaijan’s parliament condemns European Parliament resolution
19 Dec 2025-13:10
Iran condemns US maritime blockade on Venezuela as ‘state piracy’
18 Dec 2025-13:42
Latest News
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Air defense interceptions over Dubai
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Explosions reported near Baghdad airport
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Super Micro co-founder Liaw resigns after chip smuggling charges
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Spain moves to curb rising costs amid Middle East crisis
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