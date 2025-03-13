DR Congo, M23 rebels set to hold talks in Angola

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peace talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group brokered by Angola aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Congo will begin on March 18 in Angola’s capital Luanda, the Angolan president’s office has announced.

The date was set a day after Angola announced that the government in Kinshasa had agreed to engage in direct talks with the M23 rebels after Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi visited Luanda, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Following the diligence carried out by the Angolan mediation in the conflict affecting the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the government of the Republic of Angola makes public that the delegations of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 will begin direct peace negotiations on March 18 in the city of Luanda,” the president’s office said in a statement.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco acts as the African Union’s peace mediator for the conflict in Congo.

Tina Salama, the spokeswoman for President Tshisekedi, said Kinshasa had “taken note” of the Angolan mediation efforts.

The rebel group has intensified its offensive in eastern Congo since December, capturing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Last week, the rebels captured Nyabiondo, located 110 kilometers (68 miles) northwest of Goma in North Kivu province, after days of fierce fighting with government forces and the pro-government militia Wazalendo.

The conflict has led to the displacement of thousands of residents to surrounding territories and neighboring countries, according to the UN.

Congo and others accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels. Rwanda has denied the allegations.

Leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc are due to meet Thursday in a virtual extraordinary summit to review the security situation in Congo.

News.Az