DR Congo shuts airspace to Rwandan aircraft

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has officially closed its airspace to all civil and state aircraft registered or based in Rwanda, citing security concerns related to the ongoing armed conflict.

The decision was announced by Congolese airport authorities through an internal directive, as reported by Agence Congolaise de Presse on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This measure follows renewed clashes between M23 rebels and Congolese forces in North Kivu’s Lubero region, further heightening tensions between Kinshasa and Kigali.

The latest escalation has resulted in over 3,000 deaths, 2,880 injuries, and the displacement of more than 500,000 people since January 26, according to UN figures. These numbers add to the already staggering 6.4 million internally displaced persons in the DRC. The conflict has also claimed the lives of at least 20 peacekeepers, including 14 South Africans, whose remains are set to be repatriated on Thursday. Meanwhile, M23 rebels claim to have taken control of Goma and have declared their own administration in the city, further challenging the Congolese government’s authority.

Kinshasa continues to accuse Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels and deploying its forces into eastern Congo, a charge Kigali has consistently denied. The closure of Congolese airspace to Rwandan aircraft marks another step in the worsening diplomatic and security crisis, with fears of broader regional destabilization.

