Kazakhstan's second nuclear power plant to be built near Lake Balkhash

Kazakhstan's second nuclear power plant to be built near Lake Balkhash

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Kazakhstan's second nuclear power plant will be built on the shores of Lake Balkhash in southeastern Kazakhstan, the Kazinform news agency reported on Tuesday.

Three potential sites for the second plant are currently under consideration, with the final construction site to be announced later, the report said, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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At least three nuclear power plants are planned in Kazakhstan by 2050 under the Nuclear Industry Development Strategy, with a fourth under consideration amid projected growth in electricity demand, Kazinform said.

The construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant officially began in August 2025 near the village of Ulken in the Almaty region.

News.Az