Turkish athlete wins record 13th European gold in wrestling
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Turkish wrestler Riza Kayaalp won the gold medal at the 2026 European Wrestling Championships.
Kayaalp, 36, defeated Hungary’s Darius Attila Vitek 7-1 to claim the Greco-Roman 130 kg title in Tirana, Albania, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.
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With the victory, he became the first wrestler to win 13 gold medals at the European championships.
The Turkish athlete has now secured 13 gold and two silver medals across 15 European championship finals.
He has also won three Olympic medals, including one silver and two bronze.
By Ulviyya Salmanli