Vance and top officials at White House as Pakistan peace talks stall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice President JD Vance arrived at the White House for meetings on Tuesday afternoon, while his plans to travel to Pakistan for Iran peace talks remain uncertain.

The vice president had been expected to depart for Islamabad in the morning, though for now, his plans have been put on hold as officials meet to discuss the path forward, sources told CNN, News.Az reports.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived at the White House moments after the vice president. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also seen by CNN cameras arriving at the West Wing entrance of the White House almost 50 minutes prior to Vance’s arrival.

News.Az