Trump administration slaps new sanctions on Iran

The new sanctions hit 14 individuals, companies, and aircraft in Iran, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates that are said to be involved with procuring or transporting weapons or components for weapons — including for drones, according to a statement from the US Treasury Department, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“The Iranian regime must be held accountable for its extortion of global energy markets and indiscriminate targeting of civilians with missiles and drones,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

The sanctions hit three people tied to an already-sanctioned Iranian company that “has procured thousands of servomotors with one-way attack UAV Applications, which have been found in downed Shahed-136 UAVs.” Tehran has used drones to target US and Persian Gulf infrastructure during the course of the war. Shahed drones have also been used extensively by Russia against Ukraine in that war.

The sanctions targeted a Turkey-based company accused of sending “hundreds of shipments of cotton linters” to an already-sanctioned Iranian company. According to the Treasury Department, “Cotton linters are processed into nitrocellulose, which is used to improve the performance of solid propellant rocket motors” and “solid propellant rocket motors are commonly used for ballistic missiles.”

They also target several people tied to Iran’s Mahan Air, which is under US sanctions for providing support to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force.