Dragon Bravo Fire surges to 94,000 acres, containment drops to 4% on Grand Canyon’s North Rim - VIDEO

The Dragon Bravo Fire has rapidly expanded to 94,228 acres on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, while containment has sharply decreased to just 4%, according to federal officials.

Low humidity and wind gusts fueled the blaze, which ignited July 4, and when combined with plenty of vegetation and rough terrain, created a challenge for fire crews. Just one week ago, on July 22, the Dragon Bravo Fire had burned 13,662 acres, and firefighters reached 26% containment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Today's forecast calls for even stronger winds than Tuesday, along with critically low humidity," according to a Bureau of Land Management fire update on July 30

The Dragon Bravo Fire continued its push northward amid "extreme fire behavior," the BLM update stated. The fire is advancing through dry fuels to the north, and crews were reducing hazard trees southeast of the blaze. They are also strengthening fire lines and protecting structures and other values at risk, according to the update.

Crews assigned to structure protection continue to work around the Kaibab Lodge, the entrance station, Buffalo Ranch and other valued structures, the statement said.

More than 1,000 fire personnel are assigned to work on the lightning-caused fire.

Meanwhile, further north on the North Rim, crews battling the lightning-caused White Sage Fire continue their fire suppression efforts and push for increased containment. The fire, about 15 miles southeast of Fredonia, Arizona, has burned 58,985 acres and is 83% contained, according to an update posted to Inciweb for July 30.

"Throughout the fire footprint, crews continue to repair suppression lines using equipment to move soil and woody debris to prevent soil erosion," according to the update. Crews are also repairing fences along the fire's perimeter.

Highway 89A and BLM 1065/House Rock Valley Road are open. Motorists were cautioned to drive carefully as firefighters continue to work along roadways. The Kaibab National Forest’s North Kaibab Ranger District and Highway 67 south of Jacob Lake remain closed due to the Dragon Bravo Fire.

From Highway 89A, light smoke may still be seen within the White Sage Fire's perimeter, and people can expect to see occasional smoke in the weeks to come as brush and vegetation continue to smolder within the burn area, the update stated.

