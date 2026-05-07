Drone attack in Bryansk injures 13, damages residential buildings
- 07 May 2026 13:28
- 07 May 2026 14:12
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Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
The Ukrainian army has carried out a strike on residential quarters in the Russian city of Bryansk, leaving 13 civilians injured, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said overnight drone attacks targeted residential areas in the city of Bryansk, injuring 13 people, including a child.
According to the governor, two residential buildings, more than 20 apartments, and around 40 vehicles were damaged in the Bezhitsky District, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
By Leyla Şirinova