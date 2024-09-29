Drone attack targets US military base in eastern Syria

Massive explosions rocked a U.S. military base in the Koniko oil field in eastern Syria on Sunday following a drone attack involving suicide drones.

The U.S. military base in the Koniko oil field, located in the north of Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria, was targeted by a drone attack early on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Massive blasts in the U.S. illegal base following the drone attack.There were no immediate reports of possible injuries and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

