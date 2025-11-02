Yandex metrika counter

Drone strike hits weapons depot in northern Syria

Drone strike hits weapons depot in northern Syria
A powerful explosion rocked an arms depot belonging to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the city of al-Hasakah in northern Syria, News.Az reports, citing the SANA.

The strike on the facility where ammunition was stored was carried out by an unmanned aerial vehicle spotted in the skies over the village of Tell Barrak.

There is no information yet about the consequences of the explosion and possible casualties among Kurdish fighters.


