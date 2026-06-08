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An early tally ​by pollster Ipsos ‌shows that Keiko Roberto Sanchez, is ​leading Peru's ​presidential race with 50.3% ⁠compared to ​Keiko Fujimori's 49.7%, ​a statistical tie according to Ipsos represntatives, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The ​Ipsos quick ​count uses a representative ‌sampling ⁠of polling stations across the country. While not ​an ​official ⁠count, the quick count ​has been ​an ⁠accurate indicator of the final ⁠count ​in previous ​elections.

News.Az