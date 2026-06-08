Ipsos quick count shows statistical tie in Peru's presidential race
Source: Reuters
An early tally by pollster Ipsos shows that Keiko Roberto Sanchez, is leading Peru's presidential race with 50.3% compared to Keiko Fujimori's 49.7%, a statistical tie according to Ipsos represntatives, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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The Ipsos quick count uses a representative sampling of polling stations across the country. While not an official count, the quick count has been an accurate indicator of the final count in previous elections.
By Faig Mahmudov