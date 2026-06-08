Yandex metrika counter

Iraq bus crash kills 21, 19 wounded

  • World
  • Share
Iraq bus crash kills 21, 19 wounded
Source: Reuters

At least 21 Iraqis were killed and 19 others injured when a ​passenger bus crashed and caught fire ‌near the southern city of Nassiriya on Sunday, police and health officials said.

The accident ​occurred after the driver lost control ​of the bus on a highway near ⁠Nassiriya, causing the vehicle to overturn ​and burst into flames, the officials ​said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered an investigation into the causes of the crash and directed ​authorities to submit a report on ​the circumstances surrounding the accident, his office said.

Police and ‌medical ⁠officials said 21 people were confirmed dead at the scene and in hospital, while 19 others were wounded.

Most of ​the injured ​were in ⁠critical condition and suffering from severe burns, health officials said.
The ​cause of the crash was ​under ⁠investigation, police said.

Road accidents are common in Iraq, where speeding, poor road conditions and ⁠inadequate ​enforcement of traffic regulations ​contribute to a high number of fatalities each year.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      