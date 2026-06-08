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At least 21 Iraqis were killed and 19 others injured when a ​passenger bus crashed and caught fire ‌near the southern city of Nassiriya on Sunday, police and health officials said.

The accident ​occurred after the driver lost control ​of the bus on a highway near ⁠Nassiriya, causing the vehicle to overturn ​and burst into flames, the officials ​said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered an investigation into the causes of the crash and directed ​authorities to submit a report on ​the circumstances surrounding the accident, his office said.

Police and ‌medical ⁠officials said 21 people were confirmed dead at the scene and in hospital, while 19 others were wounded.

Most of ​the injured ​were in ⁠critical condition and suffering from severe burns, health officials said.

The ​cause of the crash was ​under ⁠investigation, police said.

Road accidents are common in Iraq, where speeding, poor road conditions and ⁠inadequate ​enforcement of traffic regulations ​contribute to a high number of fatalities each year.

News.Az