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Armenia's CEC: Pashinyan's party leads with 51.03% of the vote

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Armenia's CEC: Pashinyan's party leads with 51.03% of the vote
Source: TASS

More than half of the ballots cast in Armenia's parliamentary elections have been counted.

According to Armenia's Central Election Commission, 50.31% of all ballots have been processed so far, News.az reports.

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The ruling Civil Contract party, led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, is leading the race with 51.03% of the vote after the processing of 742,857 ballots, representing 50.31% of the total counted.

Businessman Samvel Karapetyan's Strong Armenia bloc has secured 23.18% of the vote, while former President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia bloc has received 9.51%. The Prosperous Armenia party, led by businessman Gagik Tsarukyan, has gained 4.18%.

Voter turnout stood at 58.97%, the commission said.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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