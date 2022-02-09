Dubai plans to attract 50 multinational companies as part of global hub push

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dubai has approved a new strategy to attract 50 multinational companies within three years, aiming to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global trade hub, News.Az reports citing Al Arabiya.

The plan adopted by the Dubai International Chamber will also support 100 Dubai-based companies with international expansion.

The priorities and plans outlined under this three-year strategy were discussed recently at a recently held virtual meeting of the Dubai International Chamber’s board of directors led by its chairman Sultan bin Sulayem.

The new strategy focuses on attracting 50 multinational companies to Dubai within three years, supports the external expansion of 100 companies from Dubai to priority foreign markets within two years with the aim of improving the business environment in Dubai and making it conducive to business growth with a focus on multinational companies.

In addition, the strategy aims at supporting and motivating multinational companies to list on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

