Dubai rabbit rescue community supports abandoned animals across UAE

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A growing community in Dubai is working to rescue, foster and rehabilitate abandoned rabbits across the United Arab Emirates, providing care, shelter and medical attention for animals in need.

The initiative is driven by residents who volunteer their time and resources to support rabbits that have been abandoned or surrendered, focusing on recovery and rehoming efforts across the country, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

Dubai Rabbit Rescue Community connects foster carers with abandoned rabbits, ensuring they receive veterinary treatment, proper nutrition and safe temporary homes while permanent adopters are found.

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Volunteers across Dubai and other parts of the United Arab Emirates participate in the programme, taking in rabbits into their homes and helping them recover from neglect or illness. The community also works to raise awareness about responsible pet ownership and the challenges faced by abandoned animals.

The initiative has grown as more residents become involved in animal welfare efforts, reflecting a wider trend of community-based rescue work in the United Arab Emirates focused on improving the treatment and survival of domestic animals.

News.Az