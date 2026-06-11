FISA program at risk over Pulte appointment

+ ↺ − 16 px

A key United States surveillance authority is at risk of lapsing as political divisions deepen over President Donald Trump’s decision to appoint Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence.

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows intelligence agencies to collect communications of foreign targets abroad, is due to expire unless Congress approves an extension. Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concern over the situation as negotiations continue, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

Opposition to Pulte’s appointment has become a major obstacle to renewing the surveillance program. Democrats have said they will not support an extension unless Trump withdraws the appointment and names a permanent nominee with intelligence experience, while some Republicans have also raised concerns.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Trump names Housing Chief William Pulte as acting intelligence head

South Korea's ex-spy chief questioned over failed martial law bid

South Korea's ex-spy chief Cho Tae-yong gets 18-month prison term

Bahrain sentences five to life for spying for Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Trump has defended his decision, describing Pulte’s role as temporary and saying he intends to nominate a permanent intelligence chief later. The president has requested a short-term extension of the surveillance authority to allow additional time for that process.

Pulte currently serves as a federal housing finance regulator and has little background in intelligence or national security matters. His appointment has drawn criticism from lawmakers who argue that the position requires significant experience overseeing intelligence operations.

Intelligence officials and members of Congress have warned that a lapse in Section 702 could affect national security operations. The debate comes as lawmakers work to reach an agreement before the surveillance authority expires.

News.Az