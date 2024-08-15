Durov announced new features for Telegram

+ ↺ − 16 px

Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced the appearance of a new type of channels and a number of other features in the messenger. He spoke about this in a post published on Wednesday, August 14, in Telegram, News.az reports.

“In 1995, when I turned 11, I promised myself to become smarter, stronger and freer every day. Today, Telegram turns 11, and it is ready to take on the same commitment. (...) We are launching new features,” Durov wrote.It is noted that users can now support Telegram channel owners with star reactions. Content authors will be able to exchange the stars they receive for a reward in the Toncoin cryptocurrency or use them to pay for advertising at a discount.The messenger also now has the ability to create special invitation links, through which users can subscribe to a channel for a monthly fee in stars. To generate such a link, you need to go to the "Channel Settings" section, select "Channel Type", then click on "Manage Invites", then create a link and enable the "Monthly Fee" option.In addition, the developers have added the "Super Channels" service. "Now you can make your channel more like a group, where administrators can post messages on their own behalf - or even on behalf of their other channels. (...) Administrators are never visible to subscribers - unless they themselves choose to post on their own behalf," the description of the new feature says.In addition, it became known that owners of iOS devices will be able to open documents in the application in separate tabs of the Telegram browser. The innovation will allow users to easily switch between files and messages in chats.

